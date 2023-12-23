ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,211,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000,000 after buying an additional 12,198,716 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,560,000 after acquiring an additional 969,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,200 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $52.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $53.58.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.