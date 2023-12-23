Arkadios Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 78,217 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,146,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,301,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $88.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $88.60.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

