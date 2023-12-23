Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 191 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $354.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $322.91 and a 200-day moving average of $316.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

