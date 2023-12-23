Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 391.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $64.51 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.59.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.