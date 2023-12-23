Arkadios Wealth Advisors Takes $786,000 Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

Kroger Stock Up 0.3 %

KR opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

