Arun Pattabhiraman Sells 8,147 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 8,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $93,527.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 410,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arun Pattabhiraman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprinklr alerts:

On Tuesday, September 26th, Arun Pattabhiraman sold 12,118 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $170,257.90.

Sprinklr Stock Down 0.9 %

Sprinklr stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $17.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CXM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprinklr

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,677,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,510 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sprinklr by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 11,204,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,907 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Sprinklr by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,728,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.