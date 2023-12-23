Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Trading Down 1.3%

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $228.00 and last traded at $229.25. 163,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,764,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. Analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $850,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 323.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 31.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,016,000 after buying an additional 153,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $271,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

