Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sharper & Granite LLC increased its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 35,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 84,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 203,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $29.83. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.