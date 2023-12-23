Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 14,045 FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 317,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 110,552 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of YJUN opened at $21.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

