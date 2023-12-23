Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 268.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,543 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $478,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 56,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY opened at $81.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

