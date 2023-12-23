Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

BATS PAVE opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

