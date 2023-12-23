Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LNT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 799,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,410,000 after purchasing an additional 164,764 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,650,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,031,000 after purchasing an additional 199,235 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.12. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.69.

Read Our Latest Report on LNT

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.