Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $256,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,862,804,000 after acquiring an additional 855,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,607,886,000 after acquiring an additional 363,384 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $78.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

