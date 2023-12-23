Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $257.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.98. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.86 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.67.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

