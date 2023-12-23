Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $356,000 Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 71,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PXF stock opened at $47.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $41.30 and a 12-month high of $47.21.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

