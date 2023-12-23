Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 41,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $1,135,333.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $1,010,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,748 shares of company stock worth $4,971,485. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $24.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

