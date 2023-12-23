Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $635,274,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after buying an additional 6,242,901 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

General Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GE opened at $126.72 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $128.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.85. The company has a market cap of $137.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

