Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,471 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.1 %

MO stock opened at $40.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

