Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 4,367 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,367 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,567,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,171,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,684,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,710,000 after acquiring an additional 238,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $459,340,000 after acquiring an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,992,000 after acquiring an additional 117,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $80.70 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average is $73.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.33, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. UBS Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

