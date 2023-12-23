B. Riley Cuts Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Price Target to $4.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.15.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CKPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 46.1% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,064,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 651,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 696,535 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 227.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 159,272 shares during the period. 14.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

