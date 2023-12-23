Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) and Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Head to Head Comparison

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) and Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Bakkt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Avantax shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Bakkt shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Avantax shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bakkt has a beta of 4.48, indicating that its share price is 348% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avantax has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -24.89% 25.41% 10.25% Avantax 50.96% 0.05% 0.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bakkt and Avantax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Bakkt and Avantax’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $54.60 million 9.23 -$578.10 million ($1.79) -1.03 Avantax $666.50 million 1.43 $420.25 million $7.75 3.35

Avantax has higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avantax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bakkt and Avantax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 1 1 1 0 2.00 Avantax 0 3 1 0 2.25

Bakkt presently has a consensus target price of $1.85, suggesting a potential upside of 0.82%. Avantax has a consensus target price of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.30%. Given Avantax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avantax is more favorable than Bakkt.

Summary

Avantax beats Bakkt on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bakkt

(Get Free Report)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising merchandise, gift cards, and digital experiences; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Avantax

(Get Free Report)

Avantax, Inc. provides wealth management solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial professionals, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company offers an integrated platform of technical, practice, compliance, operations, sales, and product support tools that enable to offer tax-advantaged planning, investing, and wealth management services. It also provides financial planning and advisory services, and retirement plan solutions. The company was formerly known as Blucora, Inc. and changed its name to Avantax, Inc. in January 2023. Avantax, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

