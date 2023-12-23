Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Raised to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$141.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$117.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$120.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$134.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. CSFB set a C$128.00 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$131.42.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$130.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$93.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$102.67 and a 1-year high of C$137.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$112.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$115.47.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.86 by C($0.05). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 12.3071834 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 106.34%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

