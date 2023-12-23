Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$64.00 at Desjardins

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. CSFB raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$59.00 to C$56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Cormark lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$64.94.

BNS stock opened at C$63.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.95. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$55.20 and a 1 year high of C$74.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$62.54.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.28 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.5536295 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 73.36%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

