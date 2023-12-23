Barclays Cuts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $310.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of FedEx from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $288.38.

Get FedEx alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

FedEx Stock Up 0.3 %

FDX stock opened at $248.03 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $171.55 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.