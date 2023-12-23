BCS Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 44,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,450,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $816,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $151.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.54 and its 200 day moving average is $156.49. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

