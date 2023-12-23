Birch Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Birch Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares during the period. Mayport LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $488.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $463.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.15. The company has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total transaction of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.