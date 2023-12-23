Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Birks Group Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $4.08 on Friday. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $10.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birks Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGI. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Birks Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Birks Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birks Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
Birks Group Company Profile
Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.
