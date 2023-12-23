BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Cut to $3.75

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at TD Securities from $4.00 to $3.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

NYSE BB opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares in the company, valued at $191,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 585,860 shares of company stock worth $2,151,529 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in BlackBerry by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 470.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

