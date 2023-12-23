BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Cut to $4.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BB. CIBC decreased their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Shares of BB stock opened at $3.57 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.50.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $45,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BlackBerry news, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $45,016.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares in the company, valued at $191,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,161,373.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 585,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,529. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth $38,430,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,316,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in BlackBerry by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,695,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,600 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,101,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,903 shares during the period. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,288,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

