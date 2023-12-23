Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.14. 306,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,360,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLND. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.96.

The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.01 million. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 336.06% and a negative net margin of 144.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $153,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 62.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

