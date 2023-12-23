Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $82.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BFAM. StockNews.com lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $98.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average is $89.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $645.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.13 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 3.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $46,644.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,590.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $46,644.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,590.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $829,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,805 shares of company stock valued at $693,367 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

