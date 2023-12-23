Brokerages Set Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT at $84.17

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TheStreet cut Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of ACHC opened at $77.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $750.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $931,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,130 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,000 shares of company stock worth $10,960,165 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

