Brokerages Set Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) PT at $9.50

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $880.93 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Clean Energy Fuels has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 21.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $95.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 200.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,052.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

