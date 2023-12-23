Brokerages Set Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Price Target at $22.67

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Separately, Scotiabank raised Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $15.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. On average, analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

