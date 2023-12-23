Brokerages Set Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Target Price at C$37.95

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$37.95.

H has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$42.00 price objective on Hydro One and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hydro One

Hydro One Price Performance

TSE:H opened at C$39.07 on Friday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of C$32.79 and a 12 month high of C$40.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57. The firm has a market cap of C$23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.26.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.93 billion during the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 14.00%. On average, analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.8814532 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.11%.

About Hydro One

(Get Free Report

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.