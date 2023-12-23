Brokerages Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Target Price at $37.93

Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Q2 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Q2 Price Performance

Shares of QTWO opened at $43.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Q2 has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $44.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Q2 had a negative net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $154.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $716,499.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 404,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,982,255.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $110,128.70. Following the sale, the executive now owns 201,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,628,122.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $716,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 404,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,982,255.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,302. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Q2 by 370.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Q2 by 681.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Q2 by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Articles

