Brokerages Set RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) PT at $264.71

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $264.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RBC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $281.90 on Monday. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $282.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.54 and a 200-day moving average of $231.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John J. Feeney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total transaction of $76,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John J. Feeney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total value of $76,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,260.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $72,860.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,791 shares of company stock worth $11,966,473 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 53.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

