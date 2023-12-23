Brokerages Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Price Target at $61.45

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.45.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $56.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.69. Realty Income has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 232.58%.

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

