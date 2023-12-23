Brokerages Set Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Price Target at $3.23

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.23.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Torrid to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $3.00 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Torrid from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of CURV opened at $5.38 on Monday. Torrid has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.06 million, a P/E ratio of 53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $275.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Torrid will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Torrid by 62.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Torrid by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Torrid in the first quarter worth $72,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Torrid during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Torrid by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

