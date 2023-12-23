Brokerages Set WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Price Target at $90.20

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Get WNS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WNS

WNS Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WNS opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.47. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WNS has a twelve month low of $51.84 and a twelve month high of $94.96.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.74 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in WNS during the second quarter worth about $46,018,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WNS by 64.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,872,000 after buying an additional 586,694 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of WNS by 86.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,783,000 after purchasing an additional 342,922 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 802.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,950,000 after purchasing an additional 333,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 30.2% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,208,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,609,000 after purchasing an additional 280,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

(Get Free Report

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.