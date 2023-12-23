Brokerages Set Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Price Target at $87.00

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

WH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $79.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,348,000 after acquiring an additional 80,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,492,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,317,000 after acquiring an additional 64,925 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,887,000 after acquiring an additional 77,125 shares during the period. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.9% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,214,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,277,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

