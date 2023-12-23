C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO Sells $168,477.28 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 296,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Juho Parkkinen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Juho Parkkinen sold 685 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $22,029.60.

C3.ai Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of AI stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.58. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.61. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $48.87.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.33 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 95.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,477,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,383,000 after purchasing an additional 659,986 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,470,000 after purchasing an additional 208,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in C3.ai by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,953,000 after buying an additional 2,800,813 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in C3.ai by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,757,000 after buying an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in C3.ai by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,749,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AI has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

