Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 33.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,891,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,244,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,797,000 after acquiring an additional 228,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cadence Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,950,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,152,000 after acquiring an additional 208,066 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,324,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,646,000 after buying an additional 971,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 5.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,671,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,116,000 after buying an additional 178,184 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bank stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.87.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $448.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.81 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 11.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 46.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CADE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Cadence Bank in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.18.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

