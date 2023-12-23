Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target to $41.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BN. CSFB cut their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.50 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BN stock opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,334.22 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $40.40.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -899.70%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 225,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $492,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,368,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,023,452.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 225,790 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $492,222.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,368,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,023,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,558,058 shares of company stock worth $11,644,139. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 32.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 2.1% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.