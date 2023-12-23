Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target to $4.25

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $4.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BB. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

NYSE:BB opened at $3.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.50. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,161,373.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,373.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $72,196.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 585,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in BlackBerry by 262.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BlackBerry by 470.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

