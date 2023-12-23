Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Lifted to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2025 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

CM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CM

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $48.40 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.58 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6623 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CM. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 72.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.