Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$62.73.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$64.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.84. The company has a market cap of C$59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.08. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of C$47.44 and a 12-month high of C$64.43.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 23.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7085714 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 15,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.19, for a total value of C$883,356.74. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

