Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Acquires 542 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $475.82 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $378.15 and a 12-month high of $479.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $445.30.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

