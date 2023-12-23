Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Receives C$137.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$138.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CJT shares. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Cargojet from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Cargojet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$114.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$95.53. The firm has a market cap of C$1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.04. Cargojet has a 12-month low of C$76.50 and a 12-month high of C$135.27.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.55). The company had revenue of C$214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$218.75 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 3.0917927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

