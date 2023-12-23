Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Up 5.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $17.44. 756,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,754,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.
The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Carnival Co. &
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.