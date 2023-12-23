Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Shares Up 5.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $17.44. 756,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,754,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $26,181,000. CQS US LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 142.4% during the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,791,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,212,000 after buying an additional 1,640,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,115,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,402,000 after acquiring an additional 717,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after acquiring an additional 693,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 484,872 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.